7/11/2023 – 7:38 pm

The structure of a water tank with a capacity of 100 thousand liters fell on the building of a condominium, this Tuesday, in Birigui, interior of São Paulo. The reservoir was undergoing maintenance and there was a leak of water that was stored in the system. Despite the scare, the people who were in the hardest-hit apartment were not injured. An elderly woman was ill and needed help from the Fire Department to be removed from the property.

According to information from residents of the condominium, a contracted company was maintaining the water tank, when the metal structure, for reasons yet to be determined, bent in half. The reservoir hit the neighboring building, causing damage to the upper apartment. The building has three floors and all residents were evacuated from the property for safety.

The site was isolated and underwent expertise. According to the Fire Department, the report will be forwarded to the Civil Police for possible investigation of the cause of the damage. The Civil Defense was called in to assess the structure. With no support from the water tank, the condominium was being supplied by water trucks.

The report contacted the condominium and is still waiting for a response. Also sought, the city hall of Birigui has not yet responded.
























