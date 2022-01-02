All 59 systems affected by the rains in Bahia have already been rehabilitated and the water supply in municipalities in the regions of Recôncavo, Vale do Jiquiriçá (low south), South, Southwest and Extreme South is being gradually resumed. “The only system that has not yet been put into operation is that of the municipality of Caetanos, because it continues to rain in the Gavião river basin and access to the system’s catchment remains very difficult. The estimate is to put the system into operation by this evening (02)”, said this Sunday the press office of Empresa Baiana de Águas e Saneamento (Embasa).

A task force of around 500 employees was mobilized to recover the systems in the shortest possible time. Embasa technicians are also working to rebuild the pumping stations for the sewage systems in municipalities located in the Jiquiriçá Valley. In all, six stations were destroyed by the force of the current during the flood.

Also according to the company, the storms caused damage to equipment, ruptures in water mains and water distribution networks, and prevented access to areas where Embasa’s collections or treatment stations are located, making their immediate maintenance impossible. The rains also caused damage to electricity networks in the municipalities, paralyzing water supply systems due to lack of energy.

Numbers

Due to heavy rains, 165 municipalities have already been affected by floods since the beginning of November. Of this total, the number of cities in the state in emergency situations rose to 153. According to the last update made yesterday (1) by the Superintendence of Civil Defense and Protection of Bahia (Sudec), there are now 32,737 homeless, 57,531 displaced, 25 dead and 517 injured. The total number of people affected reaches 661,508 people.

highways

According to the Department of Infrastructure of Bahia (Seinfra) monitoring actions on Bahian highways hit by heavy rains in recent weeks continue to be carried out this Sunday (02). The agency’s technical team monitors the situation of two stretches of highways in the Extreme South of Bahia, BA-284 and BR-489, in order to prevent new occurrences. Both are among the 54 waypoints affected during the rainy season and that are observed by Seinfra.

On BA-284, the stretch between Itamaraju and Jucuruçu is monitored by the Infrastructure Department so that the necessary repairs are carried out immediately if there is any record of occurrence. Temporary detours on kilometers (kms) 10, 17 and 30 of the highway needed to be built last month after the lane gave way. Another highway evaluated by Seinfra’s technical team is BR-489. Temporary diversions were also implemented at Kms 02, 13 and 15 of the connection between Prado and Itamaraju in December due to the rains.

Nine bridges and bridges are being monitored in seven different regions of the state. The stretches are important access roads to cities and districts and were damaged due to the rupture of the landfill or to having given up one of the junctions. In this list are the bridges over the Água Piranga River; of Urissangas; access to Itapitanga; over the Cipó River; between Inhobim and Encruzilhada; in the access to the district of Guaibim; between the district of Itaibó, in Jequié, and Baixa Alegre; access to Prado; between the districts of Ventania and Caiubi, in Itapebi. Traffic has been released in some locations and others will only resume after running services.

