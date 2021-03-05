Water supply Residents of Perusmäki in Espoo have to boil their drinking water due to a pipe break

The soup call applies to 460 households. Temporary water distribution points have been set up

Earthworks Drilling damage in preparation has endangered the purity of 460 domestic drinking water in Perusmäki, Espoo.

After 6 pm, the Helsinki Region Environment (Hsy) issued a soup call to households located in the area.

According to the instructions of Hsy and the City of Espoo, tap water cannot be used uncooked as drinking water or for cooking.

The water must be boiled for at least five minutes. The water used in coffee and kettles must also be boiled first. After boiling, the water is also usable after cooling.

The cooking prompt is valid until further notice. The water will be sampled on Sunday.

The cooking prompt applies to the area indicated on the map. The low-rise Perusmäki is located in northern Espoo.­

Tap water can be used for flushing the toilet. Tap water can be used for washing normally if it does not have an abnormal color or odor. The dishes can also be washed with uncooked water, but they must then be dried thoroughly.

If the tap water is cloudy, of an abnormal color or odor, the water must be drained until it is clear. If running for about ten minutes does not improve the water quality, residents are instructed to contact their service company, property manager or Hsy’s water supply fault report number 09-1561 3000 or Espoo Environmental Health Customer Service.

Even if the tap water is immediately clear, residents are advised to run water from each tap and other water connection two minutes before first use.

Five temporary water distribution points have been established. They are located at the following locations: Palstalaisentie 8, Punametsä / Punametsäntie junction, Pikkunevantie / Daaliakujan junction, Valssitie / Valssikuja junction and Kalliomäentie / Nyppylätie junction.