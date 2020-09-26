Highlights: Delhi government announces plan to provide 24-hour water to residents of national capital

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi is getting enough water

Kejriwal said that Delhi Water Board will be hightened to improve water management

new Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made a big announcement for Delhiites. He said that now 24 hours electricity will also be supplied round the clock in Delhi. He said that every household in Delhi will be trying to meet the target of water supply round the clock in the next five years.

Government will appoint consultant



He said that every Delhiites can get an average of 176 liters of water every day due to the water available for Delhi. He said, ‘Where is this water going? It is being stolen, it is leaking or it is not being managed properly. Kejriwal said that to overcome these problems the Delhi government has decided to appoint an advisor who will tell us what steps should be taken to ensure the availability of water round the clock.

Delhi Jal Board will get state-of-the-art technology

The Chief Minister said in a virtual press conference that it has also been decided to bring state-of-the-art technology for water management. He said, ‘Today we have the technology of the era of Baba Adam. Now if the water going in one area is to divert to another area, then the mechanic has to rotate three bangles from the pipeline. Now the centralized system will be replaced.

CM said that Delhi Jal Board has this system in some places, but now it will be installed everywhere. He said, ‘Centralized system allows the employee to sit in the office and close the water of one pipe and open the other pipe. All this will be possible with the remote control system.

In a recent meeting with the officials of Delhi Jal Board, we decided that water should reach every house 24 hours, an advisor would be appointed for this. The appointment process has started. The consultant will suggest to us what should be done to provide 24 hours of water in every household. Arvind Kejriva, Chief Minister, Delhi

Preparation to increase water availability

Kejriwal also said that for getting more water to Delhi, talks are also going on with the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. He said that right amount of water is available with Delhi right now, but emphasis is being given to increase its quantity further.