Water supply | Everything went wrong when the owner changed – Soon the entrepreneur announced that he would cut off the drinking water of 200 residents

About 200 residents of Kuopio were supplied with water through Neuron, a rehabilitation facility that operated in the area. When it stopped operating and the owner of the property changed, the problems started, which have been sorted out for over a year.

in Kuopio a complicated tangle related to water supply has been sorted out for more than a year. It is about the drinking water and wastewater treatment of almost 90 households in the rural area of ​​the northeastern part of Kuopio in Vaajasalo.

The water supply has gone through Neuron, a research and rehabilitation facility that has operated on Vaajasalo’s Kortejoki for decades. A few years ago, the facility stopped operating and the property with the waterworks went up for sale.

After that, the problems started and the area’s 200 residents became concerned about the availability of clean water and the treatment of waste water.

To the area the households are part of the Karttula water cooperative, which includes hundreds of shareholders in the rural areas of Kuopio. The water production and wastewater treatment of the almost 90 households located in Vaajasalo have been procured from Neuron.

Neuron was a research and rehabilitation center specializing in the treatment and rehabilitation of stroke patients. The facility was owned and maintained by the Finnish Brain Research and Rehabilitation Foundation.

Neuron had its own water intake and water treatment plant as well as a wastewater treatment plant. At one time, households in the area were also connected to its domestic water and wastewater networks. There are no alternative lines, so the residents have been dependent on Neuron’s water supply.

The arrangement worked well as long as Neuron was in operation.

In the year In 2018, the Brain Research and Rehabilitation Foundation applied for liquidation. The neuron stopped working.

Attempts were made to sell the real estate complex of more than ten buildings located in the middle of the countryside in several auctions. In 2020, a company called Oy Quality Performance Ltd (QP) bought the property in an online auction. Savon Sanomat according to the purchase price was 113,000 euros.

The company started offering tourism and restaurant services on the premises. In addition, the property still has a private nursing home as a tenant.

To the store water utilities and their obligations were also included. However, the new owner QP was reluctant from the beginning to take care of the area’s water supply, as the operation of the water utilities was unprofitable.

The water cooperative and the city of Kuopio already understood at that time that the changes increased the risks of water supply reliability.

The cooperative began planning the construction of new water and sewer lines. With them, households in the area would be disconnected from Neuron’s water plants and connected to the water cooperative’s networks. The city decided on the project grant.

The new lines are scheduled to be completed in 2024. Until then, however, the area’s approximately 200 residents are dependent on the water supply of the former Neuron property.

Rich a year ago the water line tightened. QP, which ran into financial difficulties, left bills unpaid. Samples related to water supply were not taken and the reports required by the authorities were not made.

See also US Supreme Court Considers Proposal for Partial Discharge of Student Debt The new owner ran restaurant and accommodation services in the premises for a while. A private nursing home still operates in the property, which is a tenant in the premises.

The concern of environmental authorities and residents of the area about water security grew. The city and the ely center require the company to take care of the obligations. In the end, the demands were intensified with two threatened fines of 20,000 euros.

In the spring of 2022, the situation progressed to the point where QP announced that it would cut off the delivery of clean water and the reception of wastewater. It would be a disaster for the residents.

Water cooperative urged residents to reserve water for several days. Residents had already been asked to limit the discharge of wastewater into the sewer.

The water cooperative applied to the district court for a protection decision, based on which it would have the right to maintain the water supply.

“There are no backup connections of any kind. Water should be constantly driven there with tanks. And the waste water wouldn’t go anywhere. If the faucets were to be turned off, it would cut off the entire water supply to single-family homes until 2024. So an impossible situation”, says the environmental manager of the city of Kuopio Tanja Ahonen.

“According to the Water Supply Act, the municipality already has an obligation to secure water supply for its residents in one way or another.”

In the summer of 2022, the city and QP agreed that the city will pay the company a subsidy in order to secure the water supply for the residents of the area. The grant was supposed to cover the loss-making part of water plant operations.

The city had time to pay the company support from May to October, a total of 51,000 euros. According to Ahonen, the city stopped paying subsidies when it started to look like the company was not paying its bills despite the subsidies.

In the foreground in the picture, a water treatment plant built during the Neuron period. Other buildings of the property in the background.

Now the water cooperative, the city and the tenant care company secure the water supply based on the temporary security decision issued by the district court. The city compensates loss-making expenses for the cooperative and the care company.

Savon Sanomat reported in January that the QP company has been declared bankrupt.

Pohjois Savo ely center and the environmental authority of the city of Kuopio have submitted to the police an investigation request regarding QP and violation of environmental permit regulations. The preliminary investigation is ongoing.

Although there is no information about the continuation of the bankruptcy estate, according to Ahonen, the water supply of the residents of the area is currently secured.

“The situation may seem uncertain, but residents should have no reason to worry. Water comes and goes.”

The construction of replacement water pipes and waste water lines will proceed in the spring. If things go smoothly, the new lines will be completed in 2024.