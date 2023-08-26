Bad weather, Northern Italy hit by wind and water storms. That’s where
Heavy rains, accompanied by gusts of wind, are investing a large part of Lombardy in these hours. In the Milanese area, in Buccinasco, the firefighters let us know, yes they are uncovered the roofs of several buildingswhile 118 reports in Milan a rescue operation for a person hit on the street in the center by a fallen vase.
Calls to the switchboard in via Messina reached 180. This was announced by the firefighters. The most affected area is the one southwest of Milan in the Municipalities of Rozzano, Pieve Emanuele, Corsico. On the Ticino in Chiappana, near Abbiategrasso, the firefighters rescued a group of people who remained blocked due to the fall of some trees. No injuries are reported.
READ ALSO: Weather, collapse of the summer. Rains and temperatures down to 18 degrees
Leave a Reply