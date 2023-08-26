Bad weather, Northern Italy hit by wind and water storms. That’s where

Heavy rains, accompanied by gusts of wind, are investing a large part of Lombardy in these hours. In the Milanese area, in Buccinasco, the firefighters let us know, yes they are uncovered the roofs of several buildingswhile 118 reports in Milan a rescue operation for a person hit on the street in the center by a fallen vase.

Calls to the switchboard in via Messina reached 180. This was announced by the firefighters. The most affected area is the one southwest of Milan in the Municipalities of Rozzano, Pieve Emanuele, Corsico. On the Ticino in Chiappana, near Abbiategrasso, the firefighters rescued a group of people who remained blocked due to the fall of some trees. No injuries are reported.

A storm of rain, wind and lightning is hitting in Brianza, in the area between Monza, Seregno and Rho. The wind is blowing very hard and some users are already posting videos and photos on social networks. There is concern in Milan for the risk of flooding of the Seveso and Lambro rivers following the heavy rains that have hit the city and which are expected not only today but also tomorrow afternoon, in the night between Sunday and Monday and on Monday itself. See also Mortgages have risen in price in Russia “The expected heavy rains worry about the risk of flooding of the Seveso and Lambro rivers” explained the councilor for safety of the municipality, Marco Granelli, on his social pages. reminding citizens that as established by the union ordinance in force until 31 August, during the weather alerts there is the ban on visiting parks and green areas. The violent storm that hit Milan with strong gusts of wind also created inconvenience to the circulation of trams, due to the branches falling on the electricity grid cables. They are numerous, as Atm, the company that manages public transport, reports on its social channels lines that deviate from their usual route or are replaced by buses.

But not only Lombardy: in fact, it is also an orange alert for Liguria, yellow for Friuli-Venezia Giulia.



