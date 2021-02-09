The Aquatics Palace in Saratov is scheduled to open after February 15, said Olympic diving champion Ilya Zakharov.

“We came, did an inspection – the bowls of the pools are ready, the process of water purification is underway. There will be one more additional check, and everything will be launched, ”Zakharov said.

In the near future, the competition will not be held, reports IA “Vzglyad-info”…

“First of all, it’s impossible for other divers to come to the water on schedule. Secondly, it will be necessary to first check everything ourselves in order to receive athletes from other cities, ”the Saratov Olympian explained.

