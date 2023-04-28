Boys and men insisted on reviving it, under the banner of the Iraqi Federation for the game, for which the Tigris River is the most prominent place for training.

Despite the limited official interest in this game, the Iraqi national team players were able to achieve satisfactory results in the regional tournaments

The player, Omar Nasser, said: “The problem we have is with the equipment. It is not qualified. We need official equipment that is difficult to enter into Iraq.”

The Iraqi national team players are seeking to achieve distinguished results in the Arab Championship to be held in the State of Kuwait, so this contributes to increasing the support allocated to the Federation of Sailing Games by the Iraqi Olympic Committee.

The sport of sailing is one of the difficult Olympic games, as it requires high physical fitness and intensive training in various circumstances. However, young people are increasingly interested in practicing it as a game to challenge the difficulties.