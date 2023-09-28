Safety first of all

Among the most debated topics in the history of Formula 1, one of the most recurring (if not the most important) is that relating to safety. Thanks also to the introduction of some solutions which were not very pleasing from an aesthetic point of view, but which proved to be decisive in avoiding dramatic consequences (above all the Halo), the research to further improve safety conditions for pilots is not limited only to cases of impact or potentially harmful situations for the body, but also for what concerns the visibility on the track.

The problem of rain

This, of course, in the case of races that take place in conditions of wet trackwith the splashes of water released by the cars which significantly reduce the level of visibility for the drivers at the wheel of the single-seaters behind them, with a consequent increase in the risk of collisions. Last July, Mercedes and McLaren tested a system at Silverstone splash guard that reduced this phenomenon, but with results that were particularly disappointing Nikolas Tombazis, FIA Director of single-seaters. According to him, in an interview reported by autosport.comthe experiment was in fact “too optimistic”which is why the Federation is studying a new project.

The new tests scheduled

For the Greek engineer, in fact, there are the conditions to carry out the next tests with a different solution: “We will resort to complete wheel coverage, going even further than what would be needed to understand what the threshold is at which the spray forms. We will then decide which path to take.”. A solution that could therefore solve a very difficult problem to deal with several reasonssummarized as follows by Tombazis: “The first is the water that is extracted from the tires and shot upwards – has explained – the second derives from the accumulation of water between the wheel and the asphalt in the tire squirt area (contact surface between rubber and asphalt), which is sucked into the diffuser. The third effect is given by the water that stagnates in the cracks in the ground and, under the pressure of the diffuser, is sucked in and expelled. We believe that the spray coming from the wheels corresponds to approximately 40% of the total. If we could limit this phenomenon, it is clear that pilots would not have complete visibility, but there would be a notable improvement.”

Examples from series cars

Again according to Tombazis, the production of mass-produced cars could provide concrete ideas to the racing sector, citing some examples: “We have done some simulations and there are tools that are often used in automotive manufacturing, such as the control of the visibility of the rear-view mirrorsbut these instruments must be well calibrated to have a good correlation – he underlined – car manufacturers carry out very thorough calibrations and, since they have no restrictions on testing and do not have to deal with an FIA that imposes constraints, they can act freely. We do not have the possibility to carry out frequent testsso with limited activities it is not easy to find the right calibrations.”

The consequences on aerodynamics

In addition, completely covering the wheel could lead to other problems, even affecting aerodynamics: “Downforce deterioration can vary greatly – He admitted – in some configurations we tried it was almost nothing, while in other more extreme solutions we tried in the tunnel we noticed a loss of up to 80 points, which can be worth two or three seconds in terms of lap time. In the Silverstone test, the solution tested had the lowest possible aerodynamic impact, but honestly we don’t care much about the performance threshold, even if the teams certainly keep an eye on it. It would take a lot of work from the teams – he concluded – ideally we would like to intervene with a solution that is put on and removed only when there is a wet monsoon, perhaps once or twice a year, so we prefer not to have to touch the machines. Other ideas can possibly be developed on the 2026 regulation.”