Highlights: Search from data of Chandrayaan-1 of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)

Research paper printed in Science Advances, marks of rust found on moon

The claim of presence of water on the moon poles is quite old, so far no one has reached

Rust detected on the map by the reflection of light on the surface of the moon

new Delhi

ISRO may not be fully successful in its mission even if Chandrayaan-1 mission. But with his data, researchers are still able to find new facts. Using the data from Chandrayaan-1’s Mineralogy Mapper Instrument, Scientists found that there is rust in the moon. Do not be surprised! According to research published in ‘Science Advances’, there may be a presence of rust in the moon mountains. This happens only when there is an interaction with iron water and oxygen. This research has given another indication of the presence of water on the moon poles. Large amounts of iron are present on the moon, but oxygen and water are not confirmed.

Difficult to rust in the atmosphere without iron

According to research lead author Shuai Li, a form of corrosion, hematite, has been found on the lunar surface. He said, “The atmosphere of the moon is bad enough to become haematite.” Sun’s particles constantly fall on the moon. Without the presence of the atmosphere to protect itself, hydrogen makes it difficult to rust. Hydrogen increases the electrons of whatever material it touches, while rusting on iron requires an oxidizer that can reduce the electrons.

ISRO is launching ‘Moon’ on earth in Karnataka … Preparation for Chandrayaan Mission 3

Where does oxygen on the moon come from?

Researchers at the US Space Agency NASA believe that it could be the Earth’s atmosphere behind the rust. The magnetotail of the Earth’s magnetic atmosphere is able to block 99% of the solar winds coming to the moon during the full moon. That is, during that time the rust on the moon starts rusting. Magnetotale does not only act as a shield for the moon, some oxygen is also transferred. It was confirmed to the Kaguya Orbiter in Japan in 2007. This means that even though there is no oxygen on the moon, it gets oxygen for some time. At the same time, the bombing of hydrogen is not happening on it because the earth is in the middle.

Earth is the ‘shield’ of the moon (image: NASA)

Water arrangements exist on the moon!

Iron needs water in addition to oxygen to rust. Scientists have been speculating for a long time that the moon is absolutely dry but there is water on its poles. But where there has been war, only craters have been found at a great distance from it, no water in them. Researchers say that water molecules will be released from the dust particles on the surface and then merge into the lunar soil. The heat produced when the interaction is high can increase the oxidation rate.