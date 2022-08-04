For everyone who wakes up next weekend with a pounding head because they exchanged water for beer: the country is grateful for your efforts. Yesterday the national government announced that we officially have a ‘national de facto water shortage’. Although water will continue to come from the tap, the national government emphasizes that it is important ‘that the Dutch handle their tap water consciously’.

About two years ago, the World Wildlife Fund reported that it was better to go to the car wash to wash your car than to do it yourself with the pressure washer. According to the WWF, the car wash would only use 15 liters of fresh water and if you took the lance yourself, you would use 75 liters of water. This tip has since been removed from the site, but people still regularly quote the statistic.

How much water does the car wash use?

Did you know that car washes don’t throw away the dirty water? That water is collected, filtered and reused, but not completely. According to NPO Radio 1, who sought out the WWF tip two years ago, a car wash consumes between 50 and 150 liters of fresh water. This differs per car wash and it probably depends on how new the installation is.

To put it in perspective: according to Milieu Centraal, an average bath is 120 liters and a five-minute shower should cost about 40 liters. With a rain shower, that is of course something more. A ride through the car wash costs about as much as a long shower. So go take a shower together with someone, then you can go through the car wash. Free opening line for Tinder.

Is the car wash better than washing yourself with a pressure washer?

If you use two buckets of water to wash your car, you lose about 25 liters of water in total. That sounds very favorable, but if you want to do it right, you have to spray your car with a high-pressure sprayer before and after. A reasonably good pressure washer already consumes 15 liters of water per minute.

If you really need to clean your car, you can choose to rinse everything very briefly with the high-pressure cleaner. But if after two days you’re back with your lance in hand because you’re not satisfied, it might be better to go to the car wash once.