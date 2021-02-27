On the tourist brochures, the images make you dream. At the eastern end of the Himalayas, a haven of greenery and the deepest canyon in the world. Sometimes a rainbow. A river always. The Yarlung Zangbo for the Chinese, better known under the name of Brahmaputra, which originates in Tibet, irrigates the far north of India then Bangladesh, where it joins the Ganges, to finish its course in the Gulf of Bengal.

In November 2020, the canyon site, located in the Tibetan city of Nyingchi, was awarded level 5A, the highest classification for tourist attractions in China, joining the Forbidden City, the Summer Palace in Beijing and the mausoleum of Emperor Qin Shi Huang of Xi’an, which houses the Terracotta Army. It is in this place, that of the great bend of the river, which marks the bend before the descent towards the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, that China could build its largest hydroelectric dam project, capable of providing three energy sources. times greater than that of the Three Gorges dam on the Yang-Tsé-Kiang.

Bangladesh at the end of the line

In the drawers since 2009, this project resurfaced at the end of a year marked by the Sino-Indian military confrontation, in Ladakh, in the extreme north of India, the most serious since 1962. According to Yan Zhiyong, president of PowerChina, the “incomparable in history” dam could produce 70 million kilowatt hours. All that was needed was that everywhere in India, threats to the country’s water and food security and the militarization of water were denounced. But, instead of the much-vaunted discussions between the two countries a few years ago, and in the absence of a water-sharing agreement, New Delhi announced, a few days later, to consider another hydroelectric project on the Brahmaputra. aimed at “mitigating the impact” of the Chinese book.

In this new water war, Bangladesh, at the end of the race concerning the river, could also be permanently affected. The location of the Chinese project worries India on two counts in this high seismic risk area where avalanches and landslides are not uncommon and could lead to dam failure and potentially devastating flooding for downstream agriculture. At the beginning of February, the rupture of the hydroelectric dam at the Rishiganga power station, which caused a devastating flood following the collapse of a glacier, revived the debate on the uncontrolled development of infrastructures in ecologically fragile areas.

Likewise, the collapse, in 2018, in Laos, of a similar infrastructure under construction on the Mekong River served as a reminder of the extent to which the river and the 70 million inhabitants who depend on it throughout its entire course. rangelands were threatened by this overexploitation. China, which controls the river’s flow, is also under fire in Southeast Asia for the drought and salinization below the Mekong.

“Legitimate right of China”

For experts, Indian concerns could however be assuaged by the reality of the climate in the sub-region. In Arunachal Pradesh, precipitation amplifies the flow of the Brahmaputra. In addition, the melting of glaciers represents only 12% of the total volume of the river. In theory, an agreement dated 2002 provides for China to provide information to India regarding the water level and rainfall amounts recorded in Tibet each year between May 15 and October 15. But, in 2017, after the clashes on the Doklam plateau, at the junction of Bhutan, China and India, Beijing refrained from communicating its water results to New Delhi. India is no exception. Twenty years ago, the giant identified 168 large potential projects in the Brahmaputra basin and plans to build a 10 gigawatt hydroelectric project in Arunachal Pradesh to ensure a water storage capacity capable of compensating for the impact of Chinese dams. This time, after the formalization of its infrastructure, the Chinese Embassy in India made it clear that the project was only at the “preliminary planning” stage. One way to open the door to dialogue, while maintaining the pressure even as Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying explained that building the infrastructure was part of “China’s legitimate right. “. In addition, Beijing argues that the country has reached a technological maturity and know-how able to respond to the problems inherent in this type of work.

Downside

However, criticism remains on the displacement of 1.4 million people as part of the construction of the Three Gorges dam, which meets the ambitions of reducing economic and spatial inequalities. “It is no longer a question of coercing by force but of promoting sustainable development for the people affected by these major works. The government is trying to persuade them that this is a better life chance for them. It is true that, for the inhabitants of Yunyang (concerned by the Three Gorges dam – Editor’s note), there is little hope of seeing their prefecture develop in a spectacular way without an external intervention ”, insists Florence Padovani, researcher at the Center for French Studies on Contemporary China.

In September 2020, China announced the exit from poverty of the 19 districts and counties concerned by the Three Gorges project and the opening up. On the flip side, animal species have disappeared and entire forests have been flooded. For Lin Boqiang, director of the Energy Sector Economics Research Center at Xiamen University, hydroelectric projects on cross-border rivers must now be the subject of discussion and cooperation mechanisms for the water sharing. On the Yarlung Zangbo, China assures that it plays the responsibility and maintains that “any project will be the subject of scientific planning and demonstration taking full account of the impact on downstream areas and the interests of upstream countries. and downstream, ”according to Ji Rong, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India. Cooperation seems the only way out of this potentially deadly competition. In South Asia, 270 million people are threatened by the water crisis.