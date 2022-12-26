Ensenada, Baja California.- Inhabitants of the municipality of CoveBaja California, will be able to pay for the water service in a timely manner and without the need to go to the offices or branches, thanks to the alternatives that State Commission of Public Services of Ensenada (CESPE) made available to the public.

Alonso Centeno Hernández, director of the parastatalpointed out that with the aim of bringing the population closer to the mechanisms that facilitate compliance with their payment, TURF It has the mobile applicationCESPEmóvil” available for Android devices. Similarly, through the online portal www.cespe.gob.mxit is possible to check the status of your account and make the payment with any credit or debit card.

These tools, he explained, allow users to pay their receipt from the comfort of their home, avoiding lines and saving time by not having to go to a payment point.

Both digital options They have a very simple modality that only requires having the account number and email at hand.