Yesterday, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment hosted the 14th meeting in the “COP28 Change Makers Council” series of meetings in the Green Zone Business Center at the COP28 Climate Conference of the Parties.

In its dialogues and discussions, the Council focused on water security and the protection of ecosystems and communities, as water security is a pressing global concern, affecting economic stability, environmental health, and the well-being of communities.

Climate change, pollution and over-extraction of water resources have threatened water availability and quality, putting ecosystems and populations at risk.

The session was moderated by Kholoud Al Attiyat, Senior Strategic Director at the Salama Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, where the multiple challenges to water security in ecosystems and consumption were highlighted.

The Council examined the vital importance of water security for the stability of ecosystems and communities, and explored innovative policies and technologies that can accelerate efforts to protect water sources, and stimulate innovation in water systems.

In her opening speech, Director of Productivity and Demand Department at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Moza Mohammed Al Nuaimi, focused on the importance of water to the global ecosystem, and spoke about the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, which aims to ensure sustainable access to water, whether during normal or emergency circumstances. , in line with local regulations and standards set by the World Health Organization and the country’s vision for achieving prosperity and sustainability.

Experts stated that by 2030, global water demand will exceed supply by 40%, and approximately 1.6 billion people will have limited access to safe drinking water, noting that issues such as lack of data, leaks, education and awareness constitute major obstacles to water conservation. At the community level.

The Council highlighted policies that support research and design in the field of water innovation, and promote technological progress to protect water resources for future generations.

Speakers proposed collaboration between artists, product designers and scientists in creating a structure for innovations that help conserve water.

Participants emphasized that in order to protect water security, there is a strong need to obtain sufficient data and effectively use available technologies to monitor water resources.

They also stressed the importance of behavioral transformation, in addition to empowering society by enhancing awareness of water security to bring about effective change.

Open leadership

The series of meetings of the “COP28 Change Makers Council” reflects the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment’s keenness to consolidate the model of open and exceptional leadership pursued by the UAE to find solutions to challenges, especially environmental and climate.

It also highlights the ambitions of the COP28 conference to provide a comprehensive platform for influential cooperative and collective action.

