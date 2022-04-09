The water scorpion has been voted insect of the year 2022. More than half of the people who voted chose this animal, a spokeswoman for the organization reports. The water scorpion is a bug, which looks a bit like a scorpion because of its grasping arms and its tail, which acts as a snorkel to breathe with. It lives just below the surface of the water.

