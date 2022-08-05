Halfway through the JP Coenstraat in the Armhoef district, two yellow snakes stick out in a sewer drain, the water gushes out. “A national crisis team has been called in for the water shortage,” says resident Bart Vissers. “That while clean tap water is being washed away in our street. For four months in a row, 24/7.”

On March 31, the water pipe burst into the street and since then the water has been flowing straight into the sewer. “Large-scale waste,” says resident Lucy Reijnen. “Terrible,” adds Vivian Benschop, a few houses away. “With water scarcity, this should be the number one priority, right?”