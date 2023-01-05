Madrid. Fracture halos studied by the rover curiosity from NASA in Gale Crater on Mars contained water-rich opal, which could be an important resource for human exploration.

A research team using new methods to analyze data from the rover and its Dynamic Albedo of Neutrons, or DAN, neutron spectrometer concludes that vast subsurface fracture networks would have provided water-rich, radiation-shielded conditions potentially more habitable than those on the surface.

In 2012, NASA sent to Mars the rover Curiosity to explore Gale Crater, a large impact basin with a huge layered mountain in the center. As the rover has traversed the surface of the red planet, researchers have discovered light-hued rocks surrounding fractures that cut through certain parts of the Martian landscape, sometimes extending as far as the horizon in the rover’s images.

Recent work has found that these widespread halo networks constituted one of the last, if not the last, water-rich environments in the modern era of Gale Crater that would also have provided more habitable conditions when features on the surface were likely much larger. hard.

As part of a new study published in the journal Journal of Geophysical Research: Planetsled by Travis Gabriel, a former Arizona State University NewSpace Postdoctoral Fellow and current US Government Research Physicist, examined archival data from several instruments and observed significant anomalies near light-hued rocks early in the crossing.

By chance, curiosity passed over one of these fracture halos many years ago, before Gabriel and Sean Czarnecki, an ASU graduate student and co-author of the study, joined the team at the rover.

Looking at the ancient images, they saw a huge expanse of fracture halos stretching into the distance. Applying new methods to analyze the data from the instruments, the research team discovered something curious. These halos not only resembled those found much later in the mission, in completely different rock units, but were similar in composition: a large amount of silica and water.

“Our new analysis of the archival data showed striking similarity between all the fracture halos that we observed much later in the mission,” Gabriel said. “To see that these fracture networks were so widespread and probably chock full of opal was amazing.”

Gabriel and his team of researchers studied the composition of the light-colored rocks that surrounded the fractures in the ground, or halos, in Gale Crater. Previous studies in which Gabriel participated used the laser-induced decomposition spectrometer of the rover Chemistry and Cameraeither ChemCamto show that these halos may be composed of opal, a material that has important implications for the history of the crater and contains a large amount of water, which produced a strong signal on another instrument of the rover: the DAN spectrometer.

By looking at drill cores taken at the Buckskin and Greenhorn deposits many years after the mission, the scientists confirmed that these light-hued rocks were very unique compared to anything the team had seen before.

“These light-hued rocks would light up in our neutron detector, producing abnormally high thermal neutron count rates,” Gabriel explains.

In addition to reviewing archival data, opportunities were sought to re-study these light-toned rocks. When the Lubango deposit, a brilliantly hued fracture halo, was reached, Gabriel led a campaign of neutron spectrometer measurements that confirmed the opal-rich composition of the fracture halos.

The discovery of the mineral is noteworthy, as it can form in situations where silica is in solution with water, a process similar to dissolving sugar or salt in water. If there is too much salt, or conditions change, it begins to settle to the bottom. On Earth, silica dissolves in places like the bottoms of lakes and oceans and can form in hot springs and geysers, somewhat similar to the Yellowstone National Park environments.

The subsurface water-rich environments of Mars could have provided a safe haven from the harsh conditions on its surface, which is quite inhospitable compared to Earth.

Since scientists predict that this Gale Crater opal formed in a modern day on Mars, these subterranean fracture networks could have been much more habitable than today’s harsh conditions on the surface.

“Given the extensive fracture networks discovered in Gale Crater, it is reasonable to expect that these potentially habitable subsurface conditions would extend to many other regions of the crater as well, and perhaps to other regions of Mars,” Gabriel said. “These environments would have formed long after the ancient crater lakes dried up.”