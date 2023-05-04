Home page World

From: Nina Brugger

In addition to being uncomfortable, swollen hands can also cause pain. Here is an overview of the underlying causes and what you can do about them.

Kassel – We need them to touch, touch and feel. To write, to fix the bike or to play the guitar. Hands are like tools – we use them all the time. So it’s no wonder that even small changes are quickly noticed and disruptive. Swollen fingers and joints in particular can become uncomfortable.

The reason for swollen hands is often water retention. Fluid collects in the tissues of the fingers (or in the legs or joints). In addition to swelling, pain or stiffness may also occur, as well as an increased sensation of heat or cold.

Swollen hands? These reasons can be behind it

Swollen hands are not uncommon, especially in the morning or after a flight. The swelling usually disappears after a short time. There is not automatically an illness behind it – but anyone who suffers from permanent swelling and pain in the hand should clarify this with a doctor. These causes could be noisy pharmacy magazine behind it:

Rheumatoid arthritis: The most common rheumatic disease can affect all joints. The immune disease often starts in the fingers and toes and often leads to painful joints and morning stiffness. The swelling typically becomes more severe and chronic over time. Also swollen lymph nodes can be a symptom be.

Heat: If you drink too little in summer temperatures, you can get swollen fingers or feet. This can be particularly the case for people who have weak connective tissue.

This is how you quickly get rid of swollen hands

If an illness is present, the first step should be to speak to a doctor in order to then treat the cause. For initial relief from swollen hands and fingers, these remedies may help:

Wrap: Wet compresses or compresses can help with swelling. Natural remedies such as arnica can be used here or the popular quark wrap can be used.

Wet compresses or compresses can help with swelling. Natural remedies such as arnica can be used here or the popular quark wrap can be used. Cool: Cold can also have a decongestant effect. Here, however, it should be clarified beforehand whether it is an inflammation – then it is better to use heat, which has an anti-inflammatory effect.

Cold can also have a decongestant effect. Here, however, it should be clarified beforehand whether it is an inflammation – then it is better to use heat, which has an anti-inflammatory effect. Massages: Massages with mustard oil or olive oil stimulate blood circulation. This can help bring down the swelling.

Massages with mustard oil or olive oil stimulate blood circulation. This can help bring down the swelling. finger exercises: Finger exercises can also stimulate blood circulation. To do this, clench your fists, tense them and open them again. Repeatedly, this promotes drainage in the tissue.

Finger exercises can also stimulate blood circulation. To do this, clench your fists, tense them and open them again. Repeatedly, this promotes drainage in the tissue. Drink enough: Low-salt diet and sufficient water lead to detoxification and reduce water retention. This also prevents the body from storing water as a reserve in the tissues.

Anyone suffering from persistent and worsening symptoms should see a doctor.