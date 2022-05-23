The students of the master’s degree in Urgency and Emergency Medicine of the UCAM participated this weekend in a water rescue drill with Newfoundland dogs of the Grescan Association (Canine Aquatic Rescue Group), which took place on the beach of La Puntica, of San Pedro del Pinatar. The day began with training to rescue people at sea, first without animals and then with dogs. Thus, the students learned various techniques, such as the ‘blitz’ model of rescues, in which the lifeguard brings a person closer to the shore while the animal takes care of another.