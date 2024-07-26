Official measurements show that the amount of E. Coli and Enterococcus bacteria has exceeded the limit allowed by the International Triathlon Union on some days. The aquatic phase of the competition and the open water swimming of Paris 2024 are planned to take place there. In addition, bacteria levels can change dramatically if there is rain. What is the outlook?
#Water #quality #Seine #River #suitable #Olympic #Games
Lula talks about releasing government data via artificial intelligence
President said he will meet with the Ministry of Science and Technology to receive AI proposal in the week of...
Leave a Reply