In the summer of 2023, a World Cup race that was planned as an Olympic test run had to be cancelled. At the time, the Seine was too heavily contaminated with dangerous intestinal bacteria. But a huge retention basin is now in operation, which helps to ensure that no wastewater gets into the Seine even during heavy rainfall. A total of 1.4 billion euros have been invested in new sewage treatment plants and sewage systems.

The current is also decreasing. However, the water flow is still unusually high for summer at around 400 cubic meters per second. The Olympic competition in open water and marathon swimming is over a distance of ten kilometers. Mayor Hidalgo is already looking ahead to the post-Olympic period, when residents and visitors will be able to swim at three bathing spots in the Seine under the supervision of lifeguards. “Of course we will all be able to swim afterwards,” she said on Wednesday.