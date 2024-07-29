Water power | Big rivers were dammed 80 years ago, and the fish disappeared – Companies were obliged to return them

Hydroelectric|The purpose is to restore the natural life cycle of the fish.

The Kemijoki and Iijoki power plants must design the structures that allow salmon and sea trout to get past the dams into the Kemijoki watercourse, says Pohjois-Suomen regional state Administrative Agency.

The owners of the power plants must also plan the structures that enable the migration of spawned fish individuals and smolts, i.e. migrating fish fry, to the sea.

In addition, the regional administrative agency’s decision contains planting obligations that concern, among other things, whitefish, local stream-spawned inland water fish, salmon and sea trout. So companies should plant fish and pay for it themselves. The decision concerns Kemijoki oy and PVO-Vesivoima.

Northern Finland In its decision, the regional administrative agency changed the more than 40-year-old decisions regarding the fisheries obligations of the Kemijoki, Raudanjoki and Iijoki power plants. The ely center of Lapland applied for the change.

“The conditions for migratory fish are different than when the previous obligation decisions were made. In particular, estimates of the number of fry produced by the rivers have increased,” says the fisheries manager of Lapland’s ely center Jermi Tertsunen.

Among other things, the end of timber harvesting and the restoration of river areas have affected the survival of fish.

“According to the new information, there is significantly more potential than previously estimated. On the other hand, the survival of fish in the sea has significantly weakened,” says Tertsunen.

Tertusen over the decades, new information has also been obtained about fishing lanes and the return of migratory fish. In addition, technical measures to restore the fish can be carried out in a completely different way than 40 years ago.

Kemijoki and Iijoki were dammed about 80 years ago. At the same time, among other things, salmon disappeared from them. Now the purpose is to restore the natural life cycle of the fish. Returning the fish to the rivers has been a work in progress for the past twenty years.

The decision now issued by the Regional Administration Office does not concern the construction of fish roads, but the matter will be resolved separately in the processing of water permit applications. Before this, there is an investigation and planning phase, on the basis of which the power plant companies should make the actual application, in which they present, among other things, the plans for the construction of fishing lanes. The decision obliges the companies to initiate permit applications for the construction of fishing lanes.

The matter was under consideration by the Regional Administrative Agency since 2017. Deputy Chancellor of Justice considered in February that the processing of the case had been unreasonably delayed in the Regional Administrative Agency of Northern Finland.

Water power the producing companies have resisted the changes. Helsingin sanomat newspaper said in the fall of 2017 that Kemijoki’s hydropower companies demanded the rejection of the Lapland ely center’s application even before the hearings. The justification of Kemijoki company and PVO-Vesivoima was that fulfilling the obligations would cause very significant costs.

Fisheries Manager Tertsunen says that the Ely Center of Lapland, acting as Northern Finland’s fisheries authority, is prepared for the matter to be prolonged due to the appeal process. The Ely center and the companies have different views on, among other things, the amount of stocking of fish, the coefficients used to calculate the stocking and the costs.

“The Ely Center expected that the decision would have defined, for example, the percentage of passage, i.e. how many fish must be allowed to pass along the fishway. In general, we would have expected more boundary conditions already at the planning stage.”

According to Tertsunen, the ely center is looking into whether it has reason to file a complaint in the matter. However, according to him, even complaints do not prevent joint development projects.

“Development and research cannot be put on ice under any circumstances.”

PVO-Water Power managing director Jani Pulli says that getting familiar with the decision takes time.

“We have not agreed on further measures, they will be decided later. However, we are satisfied that not all of the requirements of the ely center went through in the decision,” says Pulli.

STT could not reach the CEO of Kemijoki company to comment on the matter.

The Regional Administrative Agency’s decision can be appealed to the Vaasa Administrative Court until the beginning of September. After the decision, you can apply for leave to appeal from the Supreme Administrative Court. The appeal process can take several years in total, according to the Regional Administrative Agency of Northern Finland.