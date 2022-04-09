Genoa – Arrived at the last round of the championship and relegation rounds, the men’s A1 series championship bears the Genoese and Ligurian colors of the water polo. If in the Scudetto group Pro Recco remains firmly in command of the standings in front of the Italian champions of Brescia, here is another Ligurian – the only Genoese team in the tournament – with its head in front of everyone. We speak clearly of the red and white formation of the Sporting Club Quinto: Del Galdo’s team falls within the friendly walls of “Marco Paganuzzi” against a well-structured Roma Nuoto. The Genoese – despite the defeat enter the playoff phase for fifth place – start with the advantage (6-4) but the Giallorossi remain in the wake and with a sharp 3-0 they reach +1 in the middle of the game. Exchanges and counter-leaks bring the match to a very balanced 10-10. The last eight minutes of play were decisive: Roma scored three times and Ravina’s goal in the final was worth little. Ends 11-13 for guests.

The Rari Nantes Savona overcomes 12-11 Telimar Palermo jumps to fourth place overcoming Stefano Tempesti’s Ortigia – an old acquaintance of Ligurian water polo – which loses in Trieste. Almost a record for the third time with six shots from five meters, three for each team: Irving makes them for the Sicilians, Fondelli for the Ligurians. The Savonais will find the derby with Pro Recco in the scudetto semifinal. And the Recchelini, yesterday in Belgrade, passed the Red Star for 12-14.

Round Scudetto

1. Pro Recco 57

2. AN Brescia 44

3. Trieste water polo 38

4. RN Savona 37

5. CC Ortigia 36

6. Telimar 32

7. RN Swimming Salerno 18

Relegation round

1. SC Fifth 29

2. CN Posillipo 22

3. Swimming Catania 20

4. Anzio Waterpolis 19

5. Waterpolo Milano Metanopoli 18

6. Rome Swimming 10

7. SS Lazio Swimming 8

