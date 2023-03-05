Genoa – Men’s A1 derby day. In Savona the leaders Pro Recco he has no difficulty in making the challenge with the red and whites his own, extensively reworked; greater balance in Bogliasco where Iren Quinto prevails over Netafim.

Thanks to the clear success against Savona, Pro Recco is smiling again after Wednesday’s knockout in the Champions League. In Savona, among the biancocelesti, Cinnamon scored 5 times, 3 of which already in the first quarter, to direct the match immediately. Savona, without the injured Rizzo, Guidi, Campopiano and Nicosia, in the pool with a very low average age, couldn’t put up much resistance. The landlords start better in Bogliasco, but what makes the difference for the Fifth are the two central times, closed with a 6-1 run for the Genoese; Bogliasco tries not to give up but fails to fill the gap. Fifth closest to the playoffs, the next away match in Catania is vital for Bogliasco.

Other results 6th day of return: Posillipo-Catania 16-8, Palermo-De Akker Bologna 11-11, Rome-Brescia 4-18, Ortigia-Trieste 10-7, Anzio-Salerno 11-7. Ranking: Pro Recco 55; Brescia 52; Ortygia 44; Palermo, Savona 38; Trieste 34; Fifth 28; Anzio 20; De Akker, Posillipo 18; Rome* 14; Salerno 13; Catania* 8; Bogliasco 4. (* One game less).

Women’s Italian Cup. Rapallo ko (11-4) in the semifinal against Padova; today at 4pm final for third place with Roma, beaten 13-10 by Catania.

A2 male. Sori-Como 15-3, Arenzano-Brescia W. 8-10, Imperia-Lavagna 12-14, President Bologna-Camogli 2-10, Padua-Turin 8-11, Metanopoli-Chiavari 12-13.

(Italo Vallebella collaborated)