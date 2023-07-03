In Los Angeles, Settebello lost 10-4 to world champions Spain in the last act of the SuperFinal of the water polo World League. In the remake of the Budapest 2022 final, Spaniards always ahead in the score, dragged by Ortega’s poker. The 7-3 halfway through the match is emblematic. For their part, the Azzurri held on to the match until 7-4 signed by Presciutti with a masterful scarf shot. Italy, nailed by a terrible 2 out of 13 in numerical superiority, then suffers the decisive tear with the goals in sequence from the Spaniards Munarriz, Perrone and De Toro.

“It was a surreal game – explains the blue coach Sandro Campagna at the end of the game – because they put us down from the start. They played in a great final, we didn’t. They are matches and defeats that serve to grow and improve. Now we will analyze what happened, to improve some tactical situations: we have time and margin between now and the Fukuoka World Cup”.

Giorgio Chiellini, a water polo enthusiast and great friend of coach Alessandro Campagna, was also in the stands to watch the Italy-Spain final. The captain of the national team who won the 2021 European Championships and former Juventus captain, winning nine championships, five Italian Super Cups and as many Italian Cups, has been playing for Los Angeles FC for two seasons with which he won the MLS in 2022. In the stands, in addition to former captain of the national team, also the Italian consul in Los Angeles, Raffaella Valentini.

Best player of the tournament the blue Edoardo Di Somma; best goalkeeper Unai Aquirre (Spain), best coach David Martin (Spain), best player of the final Felipe Perrone (Spain).

The national team of Campagna – world champion silver in office – will return to Italy on Tuesday morning and then, after a few days of rest, will continue preparation in view of the Fukuoka World Cup (14-30 July).

SPAIN-ITALY 10-4

Spain: Aguirre, Munarriz Egana 1, Granados Ortega 4, Sanahuja 1, De Toro Dominguez 1, Larumbe Gonfaus, Famera, Cabanas Pegado, Tahull Compte, Perrone Rocha 3, Mallarach Guell, Bustos Sanchez, Lorrio. All. Martin.

Italy: Del Lungo, Di Fulvio 1, Alesiani, Marziali, Fondelli, Cinnamon, Renzuto Iodice, Echenique, Presciutti 1, Bruni 1, Di Somma 1, Dolce, Nicosia. All. Campaign.

Referees: Boudramis (Gre) and Ivanovski (Mne).

Note: partial 5-1, 2-2, 3-1, 0-0. Famera (E) at 4’30 and Cannella (I) at 7’01 of the fourth time due to fouls. Numerical superiority: Spain 7/13 and Italy 2/13. In goal Aguirre (E) and Del Lungo (I). In the grandstand Velotto, Iocchi Gratta and Damonte. About 2,000 spectators.