Chiavari – The winning cycle continues, the positive streak does not stop, the numbers are starting to become heavy: now there are ten victories in a row between Italian Cups, Scudetti, Champions Cups and European Super Cups. From June 2021 the Pro Recco don’t miss an appointment. The first trophy was the Champions Cup in Belgrade (last June they became three in a row), the last one arrived last night. The European Super Cup won against Vasas (18-10 final) opened the new season, but at the same time closed the previous one. And so that Treble (the second in a row) from before the summer has become the second Grand Slam in a row, the sixth in the history of the Biancoceleste.

In short, you never get used to winning. Recco has made it a pleasant habit for just over two seasons now. The Super Cup won last night is the ninth in the history of the Biancoceleste. But the one in Chiavari has a particular flavour: it is obviously the last, but having won at home made everything special. Only twice has it happened to win this trophy in Liguria: in 2008 in Sori with the Russians Shtur Chehov and, indeed, last night with Vasas.

Chiavari responded to the appeal. Over seven hundred people attended the match. Among these also the governor of the Region Giovanni Toti and the honorable Ilaria Cavo. But it must be said that if the capacity had been greater, the pool would have been filled even more because it had already been sold out on Wednesday.

The Recco celebration then continued in a venue in the port area. Vasas tried to ruin the announced party. But he didn’t succeed despite the fact that he is going through a good moment: first with full points like Recco in the European group even though the Biancocelesti are in the Champions League and the Hungarians in the Euro Cup.

Sandro Sukno he had asked Pro Recco to win by focusing on defense. He was satisfied for at least a good part of the match. He had also foreseen the importance of Del Lungo between the posts and here too he was right. It must be said that Vasas proved to be a quality opponent. But Recco had more and probably in the long run the longer bench also had an impact. Recco, however, was deadly from the start both front and rear. Against an opponent of a certain weight, the Biancocelesti were practically perfect for just over two halves both front and back. At 8-2 at the start of the third half there was a decline. Vass took advantage of this to lead 10-7. But at the start of the fourth half a missile from Chalo Echenique bounced off the water and went under the crossbar. Not only that: Del Lungo then made an important save, Sukno called a timeout and Zalanki (even more devastating than usual, if possible) scored both in that action and in the following one: 13-7 and the cup, in fact , assigned.

«Good match, congratulations to the boys – said Sukno at the end of the match – we have shown that we are strong. Maybe it was known, but we had to prove it especially in a dry match like this. We had some problems in the last week: some guys weren’t at their best, others couldn’t play. But we also proved that we are a great group.” Special mention for Sukno: he played nine finals, he won them all. Sorry if it’s not much.