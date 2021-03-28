With a great celestial and white celebration, the South American Water Sports Championship which was played in the swimming pool of the Olympic Park in Buenos Aires. On the last day of competition, the men’s water polo team defeated Brazil 11-9 in a very tight and vibrant final and won the gold medal. Esteban Corsi, scorer of the match, and goalkeeper Diego Malnero, who had a couple of decisive interventions in the final stretch of the match, were the great figures of the Yacarés.

The Brazilian team was a bit more in the first two quarters of the final. He took the initial 3 to 2, after starting 0-2 down. And at the end of the second, he was winning by 7 to 5. But in the third set, the Argentines leveled the game and the score, which ended tied 8 to 8.

In the final quarter, the Yacarés were the ones who had to fight it from below because Brazil took a small advantage at the start and went 9 to 8. But with a great team game and timely Malnero saves, they managed to reverse history and were left with the South American classic and the continental title.

With this victory, Argentina took revenge for the defeat suffered in the 2018 championship final in Trujillo, Peru, in which the Verdeamarelos prevailed by a tight 9 to 8 to climb to the top of the podium.

The women’s team was also able to get on the podium. The Shark, who had lost 7 to 6 to Colombia in the semis on Saturday, beat Peru 20 to 3 and won the bronze medal, just as they had done in Trujillo almost three years ago.

The open water team, on the other hand, won the medal of that specialty, which was played at the Mar del Plata Nautical Club, thanks to the gold medals of Ivo Cassini and Cecilia Biagioli in the 10-kilometer races and the gold of Gian Franco Turco and the silver of Romina imwinkelried in the 5-kilometer competition. The 5K mixed relay event was canceled on Saturday due to bad weather conditions.

The women’s water polo team won bronze at the South American Championship in Buenos Aires. Photo Press CADDA

Thus closed a South American that in the first days had left a historic achievement: the consecration of Argentina as champion in pool events for the first time since Lima 1966. The national team achieved 439 points – it left Brazil second with 419.33 – thanks to 16 medals, ten of them gold.

Delfina Pignatiello won 400 and 800 free, Julia Sebastian in 100 and 200 chest, Andrea Berrino in 200 back, Macarena Ceballos placeholder image in 50 chest, Virginia Bardach in 400 medley and Ivo Cassini in 1,500 free. In addition, the women’s 4×100 medley and 4×100 freestyle posts were won.

Only Pignatiello, Sebastián and Santiago Grassi, who lives in the United States, have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

