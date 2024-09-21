New scenarios for a sport in crisis

Discipline’s cry for help and recipes to get back up. While the post-Volpi biancocelesti await the Brazilian-American magnate, the president of Confindustria Genova with the company he chairs will be a sponsor of the biancazzurra club: «To involve companies, ideas and projects are needed: even social ones, not necessarily sports ones. Everything revolves around knowing how to talk»

Italo Vallebella





2 minute read