Genoa – The extraordinary and ordinary shareholders’ meeting was held last Sunday, 18 December Fifth Sporting Club. In the extraordinary session, the assembly approved some statutory amendments and in the ordinary session it approved the final balance sheet and the budget for the future year.

In the ordinary session, the Governing Council was also renewed which saw the confirmation of the outgoing directors Federico Accardo, Fabrizio Brondi, Davide Colombo, Alberto Ferrari, Giorgio Giorgi, Francesco Marino, Lorenzo Marino, Alessio Salvarezza and Lorenzo Villa. The meeting also appointed three new directors in the persons of Ferdinando Garrè, Pietro Mondini and Stefano Paganuzzi.

The meeting also appointed life members PierGiulio Del Tassi, Rita Vavassori and Tino Corrado as members of the Board of Arbitrators. Subsequently the Board of Directors met and appointed President Giorgio Giorgivice president Fabrizio Brondi and sporting director Lorenzo Marino, adjourning to a council following the holidays for the definition of the tasks that, in accordance with the rule and spirit of the Sporting Club Quinto, each councilor will have.