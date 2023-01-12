The features of drought have begun to appear clearly in the winter season of 2023, which negatively affected the water level in the major dams..

Official reports and satellite images showed a significant decline in the water level in the dams. The percentage of filling of dams at the national level did not exceed an average of 33 percent, while the percentage in some major dams reached less than 10 percent..

At a time when the natural rate of filling the dams during the first half of the winter season is estimated at about 55 to 60 percent.

This prompted the citizens to appeal to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Endowments to perform rain prayers several times across the entire national territory..

Emergency plan and special police

The average national water production rate in Algeria is about 18 billion cubic meters. The Ministry of Water and Water Security in Algeria estimates the rate of wasted water leakage at about 50 percent of daily consumption. Faced with this natural situation and the absence of a culture of rationalization of water consumption, the government sounded the alarm.

The last meeting of the Council of Ministers devoted an entire chapter to the water crisis and the scarcity of rain, where an emergency plan was drawn up to mobilize the interests of the interior, water resources, agriculture, industry and the environment, with the aim of enacting a new policy for the national water economy and preserving the groundwater wealth..

And the government decided to re-move and send all the suspended projects, for waste water filtration plants, across the states, and to bring them under exploitation, to be used in agricultural irrigation, instead of groundwater..

The decisions also included activating the role of the water police, which specializes in monitoring areas of water use in all fields and combating waste, to monitor water exploitation across the country, while imposing maximum penalties against violators of the law of digging wells..

Mohamed Gramchi, Director General of the National Agency for Integrated Management of Water Resources, said: “Reactivating the water police has become necessary to control the exploitation of water, whether it is at home or in agriculture.”“.

Nostalgia for the beautiful past.

The official page of the Meteorological Observatory published a picture of the heavy snowfall that adorned an Algerian city in the past decades.

The photo was titled “Scenes from the Beautiful Past,” and the page indicated that attention is turning to the second half of the winter season.

Despite the scarcity of rain, optimism remains, according to the communications officer at the National Office of Meteorology, Mowaria Ben Merkata. .

Bin Markatah said: “It is too early to talk about a drought, as the rains are delayed and will not last for a long time“.

The National Bureau of Meteorology records relatively high temperatures in the northern regions, ranging from 12 to 25 degrees in the coastal states and between 7 and 15 degrees in the inland states..

Algerian weather expert Farhat Mokhtar confirms that many states of the country did not witness precipitation according to the seasonal rate, with a complete absence of snow on the entire national territory..

Farhat told Sky News Arabia: “The rate of precipitation during the months of December and January did not exceed 20 percent, and these indicators are caused by global warming, which shifted the winter month in North Africa from to the months of March, April and May.”“.

According to climate studies, the proportion of seasonal precipitation will continue to decline, reaching less than 20% by 2030..

“It is not possible to talk about climate change without talking about its direct repercussions on agriculture and agriculture,” Abdelghani Ben Ali, a farmer expert, told Sky News Arabia.“.

Where the actors in the field of agriculture fear that the matter will negatively affect the country’s annual food needs, which are estimated at about 150 million quintals of grain, more than 60 million sheep and 5 million cows..