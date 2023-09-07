Several festivals will take measures this weekend in connection with the expected heat. In much of the country it will be warm at the weekend, with tropical temperatures of 30 degrees here and there. Another record was broken on Thursday: it was the warmest September 7 on record.

The Tuckerville festival in Twente is already prepared for the high temperatures. As in other years, free drinking water is available, but extra taps have been installed in view of the heat. According to a spokesperson, the location, Het Rutbeek in Enschede, also helps. “We are lucky to have a lot of trees. On the one hand nice for the decor, but also nice and cool.” In addition, there is also free sunscreen available.

The Smeerboel festival in Utrecht has also taken measures. Extra water points have been installed and more shaded areas have been created, a spokesperson said. Visitors are allowed to bring their own sunscreen, but it is also available for free. It is also allowed for visitors to bring water pistols up to 15 centimeters. The festival has also made an appeal to visitors to occasionally seek the shade and take their rest.

Tropical late summer

The warm weekend is the end of a tropical late summer week. According to Weeronline, Thursday was officially the warmest September 7 ever measured. At 12.40 pm the temperature in De Bilt rose to 27.1 degrees. The previous record was 26.9 degrees and was measured in 1911.

It is even warmer in a number of places in the country. It is very likely that it will also be the warmest September 7 ever measured across the country. The national record is 30.5 degrees and was measured in Maastricht in 1934. According to Weeronline, there is a chance that the temperature will rise above 30.5 degrees somewhere in the country, especially in the south.

It is the fourth heat date record for De Bilt in 2023. There is also a constant chance of records being set in the coming days, says Weeronline. It remains summery to tropically warm and on Friday there is even a chance of a regional heat wave.

Runners

Various running events are also taking precautions. For example, the KLG Parelrun, which is held in Eersel on Sunday, announces that there is an emergency scenario if the temperature exceeds 25 degrees during the race. If that happens, the 10 and 15 kilometer routes will be cancelled. Extra care stations are also provided so that participants stay well hydrated.

At all events, athletes are advised to drink a lot and not to dress warmly. The organization of Sunday’s Oostland Half Marathon has a final consultation with the (emergency) services involved on Friday. The half marathon may be shortened or the half marathon participants may only run the 10 kilometers.

Smog

People living in the south and center of the Netherlands may also suffer from smog due to ozone in the air in the coming days. The air quality is likely to be 'insufficient to poor' from Thursday to Saturday, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) warns. That could also be the case on Sunday.

The institute advises people to stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise if they are sensitive to smog. People can still suffer there on Sundays, too. The outlook from Monday is more favourable.