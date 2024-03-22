“The issue of water infrastructure has been known for some time”, with a gap in investments “of around 1 billion, but also 1.5 billion per year and not to have a hyper-modern infrastructure, but an acceptable one. By making simple calculations” in the last 50 years “there are around 50 billion euros of delay”. This was said by Acea's CEO, Fabrizio Palermo, during the Confindustria event 'From the emergency to water efficiency'.

This gap, he then explained, “must be recovered, otherwise the infrastructure will not be able to support the economy. There is an issue regarding the tariff system, which has remained behind, it is the Cinderella compared to that of gas and electricity. It is necessary not only review the calculation mechanism, which is not able to intercept today's financial needs, but there is also another aspect: the level of tariffs is low”. Or, she continued Palermo, “we need to draw on national and European money and perhaps ask ourselves at a European level about an extraordinary plan for water”.

The time has come – he continues – to establish a European Commissioner for Water. The problem in Europe is transversal, just think of the dramatic drought in Spain, the difficulty in the south of France and the situation in Italy. Develop a European Marshall Plan for Water by combining investments at community level for large infrastructures with national funding that should be deducted from the Stability Pact, so as to allow the creation of long-term plans”. “Given that the State is digging into its wallet anyway – concluded Palermo – we might as well do it first in the form of an investment and thus plan an integrated water management that brings together supply, dams, transport and purification”.