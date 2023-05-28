Deutsche Wellei

05/28/2023 – 1:50 pm

Mysterious green liquid poses no threat to people’s health, according to preliminary investigations. No person or group claimed responsibility for the change in water color.

The regional environmental protection agency ARPAV collected samples of the colored water with the help of the Fire Department, and experts are now investigating the cause of the incident.

The green stain, according to preliminary investigations by ARPAV and the police, would have been caused by a type of paint often used to trace water leaks, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

Police said the liquid did not pose a health threat to local residents. The representative of the Ministry of the Interior in Venice, Michele di Bari, called an emergency meeting to work out possible countermeasures.

The bright green area could be seen from the Rialto Bridge to part of the Grand Canal. The administrator of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, said on Twitter that the green color was initially reported by local residents.

No person or group immediately claimed responsibility for the incident. However, last Sunday, an environmental group used charcoal to dye the waters of the Trevi Fountain in Rome black to protest the government’s climate policies.

Sunday’s incident drew comparisons to an event in 1968, when Argentine artist Nicolas Garcia Uriburu dyed the waters of the city’s Grand Canal green to promote ecological awareness during the Venice Biennale.

