Since the beginning of the year, 820 events have been held in 33 regions from Crimea to Chukotka as part of the Water of Russia campaign. They were attended by about 23,705 volunteers who cleaned up trash on 1,467 km of the coastline. A total of 24,243 garbage bags were collected.

Not only residents of the districts and representatives of the Ministry of Natural Resources, but also cadets, employees of commercial enterprises, gamekeepers, representatives of the All-Russian Society for the Conservation of Nature, young naturalists and activists of youth social movements, schoolchildren, students, and deputies take part in the cleanups.

The first large-scale cleaning took place on January 25 in the Chelyabinsk region in the places of Epiphany bathing. In general, the volunteers collected about 1,500 kg of waste.

With the support of the Ministry of Natural Resources of Russia, the next stage of measures aimed at preserving the water bodies of the region took place in Chelyabinsk. Also within the framework of the World Cleanliness Day “Let’s Do It!” and the federal project “Preservation of unique water bodies” of the national project “Ecology” 2.5 thousand Chelyabinsk volunteers collected more than 10 tons of garbage on the shores of lakes and rivers. In parallel, the events of the All-Russian tournament “Autumn Cup of Purity 2020” and the action “Water of Russia” were held in several places.

In Chelyabinsk, subbotniks were held on Lake Smolino and the Emerald Quarry (divers from the DIMISI club participated in the work). In addition to representatives of NGOs, administrations and the Ministry of Ecology of the Chelyabinsk Region, representatives of the federal media, who came to cover the project “Preservation of Unique Water Bodies”, were involved in the cleaning.

In 2020, work on cleaning the Miass River will continue in Chelyabinsk. The three kilometers long section will be put in order. The work is being carried out within the framework of the regional project “Preservation of Unique Water Bodies”. According to experts, the rehabilitation of the river is necessary, since the water is subject to significant anthropogenic pressure.

Experts believe that the unsatisfactory state of the Miass River is associated with a change in the channel and banks as a result of the development of the coastal area, the construction of dams, bridges, siphons and water intakes.

The development of a project for the restoration and environmental rehabilitation of the water body began in 2019. Completion of design work is scheduled for 2020, and implementation – for 2023–2024.

Work to clean up the water area of ​​the river from excess aquatic vegetation began in 2019. Reeds, cattails and household garbage were removed from the 1.8-kilometer site.

At the moment, financing of the work carried out is carried out at the expense of the regional budget. Environmental rehabilitation of the Miass River in 2023–2024 is planned with the involvement of a federal subsidy. Olga Lopatina, Head of the Project Office, Deputy Director of the Federal State Budgetary Institution “VHK Development Center” reported that within the framework of the federal project “Preservation of unique water bodies”, the bed of the city pond on the Ai River in Zlatoust is also being cleaned. The second stage is scheduled to be completed in 2024.