“Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Kuwaiti” We used to see him as young in his appearance that the years had not changed except towards more whiteness and calmness of the soul, and that adherence to the steps in the palm tree sails of the eye that he knows like the inside of his palm, led by his heavy stick which he shrugs off the footsteps of his walk in the muddy ground Dusty or separating dry weeds on the wet road irrigated with the water of the “Al-Ayni” falaj. He used to know those palms, “lilies”, forearms, pillars, and leopards of aflaj. The memory of the water in Al-Ain and the keeper of his time was the one who knew the “pad”, whether during the day by measuring the shade or evening by a scale The stars with which they are guided, know their division, scale, prices, spring prices, and one sixth of them. Our people knew it and knew its location before us, and they would refer to it with regard to their differences over water or palm trees, or even the value of “istin ‘” in the summer, and the prices of selling fruits and the best quality wet.

Personally, I had a guide in the history of the place, for that oasis that was shared by many faces that were indelible from the bottom of its clay memory. “Father Sultan” was one of them, and the most prominent and preserved of her experience.

He was in the beginning with “Ibn Hilal Al-Kuwaiti” and with “Rashid Al-Arif”, and in 1968 Sheikh Zayed, may God have mercy on him, appointed him in charge of the aflaj of Al-Ain, and with the beginning of the renaissance and development and the changing features of these beautiful villages around Al-Ain and its center, and the entry of construction and electricity, the place moved, His memory moved to a new horizon, and people began to abandon the old place and give up on it in order to expand and expand the city, the old eye and its eternal palms remained resisting alone, before it was a winter snake with its people, and a summer with the urban people of the coast, and its sails were not without men and women’s feet and children’s toys And “Sabaya’s life” and the joys of Eid .. The mud houses collapsed, the thrones and the ban were lifted, the palm walls collapsed, some of the aflaj water dried up, and they continued to complain about “lumiyya, al-safrailah, and naranj, and a little slack, the fig tree, the hamba, the olive tree, and the vineyard, Obesity and sidra al-Zakhmiyya »from the absence of good parents, and the old palm tree began to sense the loss of people, their sense and the noise of their presence, the palm tree senses loneliness, and does not know to describe it except with the initiation of death, and only those who can kill it are the abandonment of people more than the scarcity of water and the flight of shade.

After years, the memory returned to me looking for faces whose absence was life, its civil exclusion, and it became identical with travel, and the distance from the first house, I returned because I needed a clay memory, and I needed that things not slip from our hands, and in order to document for the new generations, the absent and the absent, something of a smell Yesterday, I searched for those I knew, so that I might seize what was left of them and their memories, and recalled them in the film “In the life of water, palm trees, and the family” in which the father “Sultan of Kuwait” was his icon. I walked with him for a whole day, an interrupted day, and a day that he remembered and recalled, provoking his memory that She was strong six years ago, and I did not tell him who I am, because I do not want to spoil him the pleasure of being indulgent, and that beautiful revelation about people and place, and when we were about to finish or nearly finished, I began to enter into deep details, he loved her, and loved those who knew her or at least remember her With him, he raised his heavy stick and was sitting on the edge of the falaj pillar, and said: “You have many knowledge behind your head, tell me who are you?” I kissed his head, and I did not cut short the issue of filming, and it was moments of transfiguration, we recorded a lot afterwards in life and news of people, and what happened to the memory of the place..you have mercy, as my eyes cried twice, O keeper of the water memory!