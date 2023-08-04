Home page World

Austria, Slovenia and Croatia are hit by heavy rains. A dramatic rescue operation becomes necessary at a kindergarten.

Mengeš – Not only in Germany is the summer of 2023 falling more and more into the water. Austria, Slovenia and Croatia are currently struggling with significantly more precipitation. There was flooding as a result of heavy rains. At least three people died in Slovenia, and civil protection officers rescued people from the floods with helicopters.

Flood disaster in Slovenia: 22 children locked in kindergarten due to heavy rain

The children of a kindergarten in the small town of Mengeš in the central part of the country were lucky in their misfortune. Because the building was surrounded by the masses of water, the little ones couldn’t get out. But the volunteer fire brigade arrived. Its members picked up the children, wrapped in blankets, one by one and carried them to safety. The rescue workers then reported on the successful mission via Facebook: all 22 children were freed from the predicament.

The photos released show firefighters wading through waist-deep brown water, attached to a taut cord. In the comments to the post, the rescuers are celebrated as “true heroes of our country”. Other users discussed how the volunteers could be properly rewarded. A debate immediately broke out as to whether financial reward would make sense at all and who would have to pay for it.

Severe weather over Austria: places cut off from the outside world – civil defense alarm declared

A psychiatric hospital in Begunje in northern Slovenia also had to be evacuated – the basement and ground floor there were full. The patients were transferred to other facilities. Railroad tracks and highways were also flooded. Roads had to be closed in the Gorenjska region, which borders Austria to the north. A meteorologist told the news portal jutarnji.hr: “There has never been so much rain in one day. The consequences are terrible.”

According to the Austrian Automobile, Motorcycle and Touring Club ÖÄMTC, numerous border crossings between the two countries were also impassable. On the Loiblpass, for example, almost 200 liters of rain per square meter fell on Friday night.

In Austria itself, parts of Styria and Carinthia in particular were affected by the storms. In some cases, a civil defense alarm was called. On Friday morning, towns in the areas around Eisenkappel and Klagenfurt were cut off from the outside world.

Water masses in Croatia: river bursts its banks in Zagreb

In Croatia, emergency services were put on alert. In the north of the country in particular, the water levels in the rivers rose sharply. According to consistent media reports, the Sava burst its banks in the capital Zagreb. In some places, streets disappeared under water. The red alert level is said to have been activated in regions such as Gospić and Rijeka.

And there is still no rapid improvement in sight: it should continue to rain for the time being. Austria’s state weather institute Geosphere Austria warned overnight of up to 60 liters of precipitation per square meter as a result of the low pressure area hanging over Italy. Meteorologist Hannes Rieder emphasized: “More floods and mudslides are to be expected, especially in the south of Austria, since the soil has already been saturated by recent rain.” (mg)