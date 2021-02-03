The labeling of drinking and mineral water can begin in Russia from May 2021, the newspaper writes News.

According to the roadmap developed by the Center for the Development of Advanced Technologies (CRPT), the stage of registration of manufacturers and importers in the system, as well as preparation for its implementation, will begin on May 1.

After that, from September 1, the identification of mineral water will start without fail, and from December 1 – any other.

It is noted that the accounting will be fully operational only by 2024. As added to the CRPT, the final dates for the phased commissioning will be approved by a government decree.

Earlier it was reported that experts from Roskachestvo investigated drinking water of 206 brands and found violations in 65 samples, or a third of the products.

Experts checked natural and processed drinking water, mineral table water, medicinal and medical-table water – a total of 206 trademarks of nine countries of production, including 194 domestic water.