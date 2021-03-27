Water | Long showers come at a high price – test with the HS counter how much water you use and what it costs

The price of water is constantly rising. How can the consumer influence the water bill by his own actions? How does it show in euros, does it take three or ten minute showers?

To our households flows day and night tap water. It circulates in the pipelines briskly and finds along the pipes also away.

Wherever Finland is located, two facts apply to the movement of water.

First, water consumption has been declining for decades. At the same time, the price of water is rising, which is reflected in our water charges.