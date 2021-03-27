Saturday, March 27, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Water | Long showers come at a high price – test with the HS counter how much water you use and what it costs

by admin
March 27, 2021
in World
0

The price of water is constantly rising. How can the consumer influence the water bill by his own actions? How does it show in euros, does it take three or ten minute showers?

To our households flows day and night tap water. It circulates in the pipelines briskly and finds along the pipes also away.

Wherever Finland is located, two facts apply to the movement of water.

First, water consumption has been declining for decades. At the same time, the price of water is rising, which is reflected in our water charges.

.
#Water #Long #showers #high #price #test #counter #water #costs

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Slutsky announced his refusal to kneel and explained his position

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.