From: Teresa Toth

The flood situation remains tense. As the water levels continue to rise, a dyke in Poland is in danger of breaking. There are also warnings about false reports.

Dresden – The flood situation in Saxony, the Czech Republic and Poland remains tense. In Dresden, the water level of the Elbe continues to rise and approached the six-meter mark on Tuesday morning (September 17). At 9:15 a.m., 5.87 meters were measured. This means that alert level 2 still applies, but alert level 3 could be reached at a water level of six meters. In addition to Saxony, Bavaria is also struggling with the consequences of days of rain.

The flood situation remains tense. In Poland, the floods are causing massive damage. © Dariusz Gdesz/dpa

Flooding in the Czech Republic: Peak wave of the Elbe may not occur until Tuesday evening

However, the drastic course of events, as originally feared, is not expected. In Schöna, near the Czech border, the water level is still at alert level 3 at 6.31 meters. The situation in Dresden is under control, and the fire brigade has not yet been called out to empty basements. Austria is also being hit by high water and flooding.

The flood situation in the Czech Republic remains critical. In northern Bohemia, in the Usti nad Labem region in particular, the Elbe’s peak wave is not expected until Tuesday evening. The situation could be particularly dramatic in southern Bohemia, where the Rosenberg fish pond is in danger of overflowing and the situation on the Lužnice could become even worse. Up to 2,000 soldiers have already been sent to support the relief workers after the cabinet in Prague approved the deployment. At least three people died in the floods.

Weather situation in Poland remains tense: contradictory information about the timing of the flood wave

The situation is also tense in Poland. In the small town of Nysa, a dyke on the Kłodzko Neisse threatened to break. Around 2,000 people helped the emergency services to secure the dyke with sandbags. In Wroclaw, where the flood wave from the Oder is expected on Thursday or Friday, there is great uncertainty. There are conflicting forecasts about the exact time of arrival.

The city administration, meanwhile, warned against false information circulating on social media. Reports that dikes would be blown up or that the tap water was poisoned were firmly denied. Instead, it was made clear that the dikes would be reinforced and polders would be flooded if necessary to mitigate the flood wave. There are also plans for evacuations, but these would only be used in an emergency. The population should rely on information from the authorities.

Despite the devastating storms, a weather expert is trying to reassure people: at least in Germany, the weather is showing signs of easing. (tt/dpa)