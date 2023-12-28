The water level of the Rhine has reached a peak at Lobith, near where the river enters the Netherlands. During the night from Wednesday to Thursday, the water reached a height of 14.51 meters above NAP, sometimes fluctuating to 14.52 meters. Rijkswaterstaat expects that the water level of the Rhine at this location will slowly decrease in the coming days.

The peak water level was a few centimeters lower than Rijkswaterstaat initially expected. The current water level of the Rhine at Lobith is not a record. In 2021 for example, a height of 14.53 meters above sea level was measured. In 1995 the water was even higher.

reported Wednesday evening the Vechtstromen water board already that the water in the Vecht near Overijssel had reached “a record high”, with a water level of 13.14 meters above NAP. According to the water board, this is 7 centimeters higher than in 1998, when there was “enormous flooding”. Also on many other places in the Netherlands, water levels peaked in the past three days this month.

