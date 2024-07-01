Although the Jumapag put at the service of society the Aquatel telephone line to receive all reports related to Water leakscollapsed drains, maintenance of collectors, among other things, surely those phones do not stop ringing, since the complaints must be quite a few, since you only have to look at the issue of sewage and drinking water spills, since they are communicated practically daily of a neighborhood or community to complain against that paramunicipal, because they assure that it takes a long time to give them attention.

They also bring the staff of the Department of Water Culture with loudspeaker and notification brigades so that people refrain from continuing to waste this valuable resource and do not become creditors of a fine, but the reality is that the same people who call to ask for attention to the failures they have with these services are the same ones who reproach the Jumapag They should not lead by example, as they are responsible for thousands of litres of liquid being spilled every day, while on the other hand they want to raise awareness in society to follow saving measures that they are far from putting into practice.

The fact that the use of skateboards is becoming widespread in the municipality, especially because it is a vehicle preferred by young people, has also put the authorities of the Department of Transportation on alert. Sustainable MobilityThis is because the majority of those who travel in them do not use any safety accessories, such as helmets, knee pads or elbow pads, even though these units reach high speeds. At the moment there are no records that this type of vehicles have been involved in accidents, but regardless of this, they have them under the magnifying glass, since it is obvious that those who drive them usually sneak between the vehicles or pass on the wrong side, exposing themselves to a road mishap. , so they warn them that they will receive the same treatment as those who drive a motorcycle, since the point is to avoid incidents that they may later regret.

After celebrating Lifeguard Day last weekend, the president of the Red Cross Board of Trustees in Guasave He highlighted that despite the great effort they make to save lives, many people do not recognize their actions, and sometimes they even mistreat them, but despite this they do not give up on their mission. Eucario Ortiz Castro highlighted that despite all this, young people have open doors in the worthy institution, since there are many areas from which they can be supported, either as volunteers or doing their internships, since the idea is that they do not get lost. the spirit of serving.

Although there is still a little more than two months left for the Agricultores de Guasave make its debut in the Second Division Premier Soccer League, the work to get the Armando “Kory” Leyson stadium up to par seems very slow, as the building was practically forgotten, and now that the management of that team is looking for a loan to get it up to par, the task they have ahead of them will be titanic, as that space needs a “tiger’s claw” to become functional again.