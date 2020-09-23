The heavy rains on Tuesday night in the capital of Maharashtra, have brought water to the streets. Due to heavy rains on Tuesday night, many areas of Mayanagari have been flooded to their knees. Many areas including Zion, Goregaon have been completely submerged. Not only this, many passengers were stranded at the Zion railway station due to water logging.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Passengers were stranded at Sion railway station in Mumbai yesterday due to waterlogging following heavy downpour in the area. pic.twitter.com/cR3h3yCEab – ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, suburban Mumbai saw 23.4 mm of rainfall on Tuesday, which is 129 percent more than the normal rainfall. The department believes that Mumbai will be cloudy today and also rainy on Wednesday.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Streets were waterlogged in the Goregaon area of ​​Mumbai yesterday after heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/BpruXcVn1B – ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

The maximum temperature in Mumbai on Wednesday is expected to be 32 ° C, while the minimum temperature is forecast to be 26 ° C. The rain can be gauged from the fact that the railway tracks have been submerged.

Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall triggers heavy waterlogging in the Goregaon area of ​​Mumbai. (22.09.20) pic.twitter.com/Y9MXINjSGi – ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

News agency ANI has released some pictures and videos, which can be seen how the Mayanagari has been completely submerged. There is water to the knees on the roads. The movement of people from trains to people has become difficult. Due to this waterlogging, there may be a break in the pace of Mayanagari today.