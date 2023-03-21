In Ryazan, the water level in the Oka River increased by 54 cm per day and is now 232 cm above the zero mark of the hydrological post. Due to the upcoming warming, water levels in the Oka are expected to continue rising, reports 62INFO.ru.

The regional Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations noted that near the village of Staraya Ryazan, the water level in the Oka rose by 28 cm and is 350 cm. In the city of Kasimov, the Oka rose by 24 cm, to 237 cm.

The water level in the Moksha River within the working settlement of Kadom is also rising and now stands at 369 cm.

But in the Pronya River in the village of Bykovo, the water level has dropped to 471 cm. The situation is the same in the area of ​​​​the village of Troitsa, where the water in the Ranov River has gone by 19 cm and now it is 734 cm. Near the town of Skopin, the level dropped by 26 cm, up to 207 cm, specifies RIA “7 news”.

During the day, floods flooded a section of the Shumash – Zaokskoye road. 13 bridges remain underwater. Organized six boat crossings. The life support of the population has not been disturbed anywhere, there is no need to evacuate the population.