Expand our understanding of the origins and evolution of primordial water-rich asteroids and lay the groundwork for possible future resource extraction. These are the main objectives of the United Arab Emirates Space Agency’s EMA (Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt) mission on which the Italian MIST-A (Mwir Imaging Spectrometer for Target-Asteroids) spectrometer will fly, funded by the Italian Space Agency in collaboration with the National Institute of Astrophysics (INAF), which leads the Italian scientific team and with our industry. The mission, selected in 2022 by the UAE federal government, is currently scheduled to launch on 3 March 2028, targeting the asteroid belt. Six asteroids will be observed during as many close flybys. After a six-year journey EMA will reach the seventh asteroid, (269)Justitia, an object with a diameter of about 53 km, and for about seven months the mission will orbit around it to carry out an exploration of its surface and for the selection of possible surface module landing sites.

Giuseppe Sindoni, ASI manager for industrial activities related to the development of MIST-A, comments: “This mission represents a great opportunity for our country, being the first collaboration with the United Arab Emirates in the field of exploration of the Solar System. Once again, the experience and capabilities of Italian industry are at the forefront of space exploration through participation in important international missions.” Alessandra Tiberia, ASI manager for MIST-A scientific activities, adds: “The Italian scientific community involved in the mission will exploit its experience gained over the years from past projects, to maximize the scientific return both in terms of advancement in knowledge of primordial bodies of our Solar System, through the physical and chemical characterization of the observed surfaces, with a view to a future exploitation of mineral resources”.

The Italian MIST-A instrument will have the task of characterizing the surface composition and physical properties of the mission’s target primordial asteroids, performing mid-infrared spectral mapping between 2 and 5 microns of their illuminated surfaces and achieving lower ground spatial resolution at 20 m/px on (269)Justitia. MIST-A shares its design and some well-proven components with ASI’s JIRAM instrument, currently in operation aboard NASA’s JUNO mission to Jupiter. Gianrico Filacchione, INAF researcher in Rome, PI of the MIST-A instrument, comments: “(269)Justitia is particularly intriguing as it displays unusual spectral properties compared to other Main Belt objects: its low reflectance in visible light and the strongly reddened make it in fact more similar to Trans-Neptunian Objects (TNOs) that orbit beyond the orbit of Neptune rather than other asteroids. Furthermore, orbiting between 300 and 450 million kilometers from the Sun, it evolves cyclically through the “frost-line”, the distance below which water ice sublimates due to the increase in solar radiation, establishing an activity similar to that occurs in comets. These evidences lead us to suppose that (269)Justitia could be an object formed in the outermost regions of the solar system and subsequently transferred to the asteroid belt. With these premises, we can expect many surprises”.

Which? As Mauro Ciarniello, INAF researcher in Rome), Deputy PI, adds, “Several primitive asteroids explored so far by space missions (Dawn, Hayabusa, OsirisRex) have shown the spectral signatures of carbonates, phyllosilicates, ammonium salts and organic material. All these minerals are identifiable by the MIST-A spectrometer thanks to its high sensitivity in the infrared band. Finally, the measurements in the spectral range at wavelengths between about 3.5 and 5 microns will be of interest in order to be able to derive the surface temperature of the asteroids at different local times and thus to infer the thermophysical properties of the surfaces.” The EMA mission is funded and led by the United Arab Emirates Space Agency (UAESA), with the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP) of the University of Colorado, Boulder (USA), as lead partner.