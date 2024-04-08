Ministry of Emergency Situations: water in some areas in Orsk began to recede

Water in several areas in Orsk began to recede. In two hours, its level in the Ural River decreased by 9 centimeters, but still exceeds the dangerous mark, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said, writes TASS.

“The situation remains tense, but in some areas of the flooded city the water has begun to recede. The water level in the Ural River near Orsk dropped by 9 cm in 2 hours, but still exceeds the dangerous level,” the report says.

It is also said that continuous monitoring of the situation is being carried out at gauging stations.

Earlier it became known that in Orsk they would begin to design a new dam after the breakthrough. According to the latest data, 6,987 residential buildings were damaged as a result of flooding, and 2,467 people (704 of them children) were evacuated.

Earlier in the Orenburg region they warned about the risk of flooding of more than two thousand houses. In the coming days, a further increase in water levels in the Ural and Samara rivers is predicted to range from 5 to 40 centimeters.