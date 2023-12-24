with videoAfter several soaking wet days, the water level of the rivers continues to rise. In several places in the east of the country, rivers are overflowing their banks. There will also be a lot of showers and strong winds on Christmas Day. Municipalities and water boards are preparing for flooding. Additional inspections are taking place and the crisis staff in Limburg is extra vigilant.
Domestic editorial
Latest update:
06:43
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Water #rivers #continues #rise #lots #rain #Christmas #Day #extra #water #board #inspections
Leave a Reply