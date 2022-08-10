Home page World

Of: Lea Sophie Mollus

The next heat wave is coming – with it drought and dryness. Germany is threatened by a water shortage, to which private households also contribute.

Kassel – The heat wave is rolling towards Germany: Already on Tuesday (July 19) temperatures will reach 40 degrees expected, according to the German Weather Service (DWD). With this extreme weather not only have people and fight animals – Nature in particular suffers from dryness and drought. The result: The German Association of Towns and Municipalities warns of water shortages.

Some regions of Germany are said to be affected. “The problem is the drastic increase in water demand in industry, in agriculture, but also in private households,” said Gerd Landsberg, general manager of the Association of Towns and Municipalities Handelsblatt. With a few simple tricks, you can Saving energy and water in private households – and thereby also reducing ancillary costs.

There is a risk of water shortages in Germany: pools and garden sprinklers are particularly problematic

According to Landsberg, watering the garden and filling large pools with tap water are particularly problematic. Up to 800 liters of water are distributed by lawn sprinklers – in one hour. “That can push the supply infrastructure to its limits in some regions,” he said. If it is possible for them, private households should collect rainwater. Landsberg does not rule out the possibility of “municipal bans on use”.

The to-do list includes, for example, green roofs and facades, seating in a cool environment and so-called water nebulizers to protect people damage to health from the heat to protect. “Considerations of replacing the black asphalt with lighter asphalt can also bring about temperature reductions,” says Landsberg.

Water shortage in Germany: Lawn sprinklers are also a big problem. © Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa

Water shortage in Germany due to the heat wave: Private households also have to save

Some politicians are also warning of water shortages – including Lower Saxony’s Environment Minister Olaf Lies (SPD). According to information from the news agency AFP he called for a move away from drainage and discharge towards storage, multiple uses and better distribution of water.

In order to be able to implement this, comprehensive investments in the billions are necessary. In the future, the demand for water will “increase substantially” in agriculture, among other things.

Italy is already struggling with a century drought and terrible forest fires. (Lea-Sophie Mollus)