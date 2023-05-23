Estadão Contenti

05/22/2023

The large amount of water hyacinth that covers stretches of the Tietê River prevents boat trips and harms tourism in Barra Bonita, in the interior of São Paulo. The displacement of “islands” of aquatic plants downstream affects navigation on the Tietê-Paraná waterway. Fishermen report loss of gear and fish deaths. In Anhembi, the ritual of the Festa do Divino, a 150-year-old tradition, is under threat: the canoes used by the revelers are no longer able to navigate among the water hyacinths.

Eight ships from five companies operate tourist navigation in the region. Together, the vessels have the capacity to carry 3,000 passengers a day, but the biggest movement is on weekends. Before the covid-19 pandemic, at least 250,000 tourists took the boat trips annually. One of the attractions of the tours is the passage through the lock of the Barra Bonita Hydroelectric Power Plant, overcoming a 26-meter difference in level to reach the Anhembi reservoir, formed by the damming of the Tietê waters.

Journalist Carlos Nascimento (ex-Rede Globo, ex-SBT), who became a river ship owner and owns a tourist ship in Barra Bonita, says that the lock has been operating very irregularly for months due to the excess of aquatic plants. “Vessels enter the lock, go up, down and leave astern, as it is not possible, except one day or another, to leave upstream. The lake of Barra Bonita was quite compromised and, in the municipality of Anhembi, navigation is impractical”, he said.

The water hyacinth problem extends to the locks of Bariri, Ibitinga and the region of Araçatuba, in an extension of more than 350 kilometers. Nascimento is part of a working group created to discuss the problem of aquatic plants. The group, which also includes other shipowners, representatives of the region’s municipalities, AES Brasil and researchers from universities, meets monthly on Homero Krähenbühl, Nascimento’s boat, to address this issue.

According to Hélio Palmezan, president of the NGO Mãe Natureza and also a ship owner, companies are being forced to remove the passage through the lock, one of the most anticipated attractions, from the tourist itinerary. “The large amount of water hyacinth and signal grass has been preventing the upstream vessels from leaving. No boat can cross the immensity of plants that are accumulating upstream by the hour, every day,” he said. According to him, the floodgates are opened every week to pour the water hyacinth down the river, but it hasn’t been enough.

The group called GT Macrophytes (aquatic plants) will hold its fifth meeting by the end of the month to assess the impacts and propose solutions that will be forwarded to the state government. “We are trying to define how and who should provide biological control of the plants and a way to speed up mechanical removal, which is not managing to reduce the problem”, said Palmezan.

The Colony of Fishermen Z-20, from Barra Bonita, the Federation of Fishermen of the State of São Paulo and the National Confederation of Fishermen and Aquaculturists (CNPA) will request the opening of a civil action against AES Brasil due to the damage caused to fishing by water hyacinth. “As the dam operator and responsible for the reservoir, the company has a duty to keep the dam free of water hyacinths”, said the president of the CNPA and the colony of Barra Bonita, Edivando Soares.

According to him, in a large part of the Tietê river, aquatic plants made fishing unfeasible. “In addition to the difficulty of moving around with the boat, the fisherman sets up the net and, when he returns, it is completely taken by water hyacinths that are pushed by the wind. He is unable to recover the net and also loses the fish, which ends up dying trapped in the net”, he said. The problem, according to him, already affects 15,000 Tietê fishermen. “The water hyacinth arrives at the dam and is pushed down the river, so the whole river is affected.”

According to Anhembi City Hall’s Director of Environment, Daniel Zacharias Zago, the excess of phosphorus in the water, plus the silting up of the Tietê River and its tributaries, such as the Rio do Peixe, favor the proliferation of aquatic plants. “The water hyacinths move and when they enter the river channel they will accumulate in the dam, then leave through the floodgates and continue downstream. In addition to tourism, which has been greatly affected, we have 600 families from Anhembi who live from fishing.”

According to him, the city hall uses dredgers to remove the plants, “but it’s like drying ice”. In addition to the water hyacinth, the banks of the Tietê and its tributaries are infested with brachiaria grass, which is more resistant and which, when carried by the water, clogs the turbines of the hydroelectric plant and becomes entangled in the propellers of the vessels. “The sand ports of Anhembi are prevented from operating due to the accumulation of plants, which also forces us to change the traditional Feast of the Divine. It was difficult to find the party-goers’ boats on the river, the high point of the party, due to the excess of water hyacinths.”

According to the manager, the state government has a project to retake the waterway and the expectation is that the resources will also be used to improve the situation of the river. “We are going to apply for authorization for the emergency use of a specific herbicide that eliminates the water hyacinth but does not affect aquatic life. The application can be done with a drone, but the license for use is still missing. Of course, the mechanical cleaning must continue, as well as the sanitation of the river.”

For environmentalist Malu Ribeiro, director of public policies at SOS Mata Atlânticas, the problem of accumulation of plants and algae can be mitigated by reducing the release of nutrients that come from agriculture in Tietê and its tributaries. “With the mechanization of sugarcane cultivation, the terracing system was changed so that the gigantic machines could pass through. Without the contour lines, the fertilizers are carried to the reservoirs. When there is a temperature variation, more algae are formed that compete with oxygen for the fish, in addition to becoming toxic, ”she explained.

One way out is to reduce the carrying of pesticides rich in phosphates so that they do not accumulate in the reservoirs. “Today, the great villain of reservoirs is not so much domestic sewage, but these inorganic loads from agriculture that feed aquatic plants. It is necessary to recover the riparian forests to prevent these pesticides from being carried into the rivers. Sugarcane often reaches the riverbank. That is what is killing these waters.”

AES Brasil reported that the water hyacinth is part of a group of aquatic plants that appear along watercourses, including reservoirs. “When these plants accumulate near the dams, the company transposes the vegetation by opening the reservoir gates to allow the vegetation to follow the natural flow of the river.”

AES has a schedule approved by the National Electric Energy Operator (ONS) for the transposition of aquatic vegetation. According to the company, this type of maneuver is carried out periodically by AES, always with authorization from the ONS. “The company also reinforces that the vegetation transposition operation also depends on favorable weather conditions (wind in favor) for the result of the maneuver to be effective”, he said, in a note.

The state government informed that the Environmental Company of the State of São Paulo (Cetesb) quarterly monitors the water quality of the Barra Bonita reservoir at two points: one after the junction of the Piracicaba River with the Tietê branch and another in the central body , 9 km from the dam. In the January 2023 sampling, phosphorus results showed concentrations that favor the growth of aquatic plants.

The April measurement results are still being processed in the laboratories. “The phosphorus in the reservoir comes especially from the two largest metropolitan regions in the state, through which the Tietê and Piracicaba rivers, which form this reservoir, pass. The current use and occupation of the soil contribute to the increase of this nutrient, coming from diffuse and punctual sources”, he said, in a note.

