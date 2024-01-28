Water | Helsinki has a feature that makes flood control difficult

The city of Helsinki is currently investigating how urban flooding caused by heavy rains could be prevented.

Flood warning! When the weather cooled, the Finnish Meteorological Institute predicted urban flooding.

And not for nothing. It was raining and wet snow was falling from the roofs. However, the covers of the drains were frozen, so the water couldn't get anywhere. It accumulated in puddles on driveways and sidewalks.

“Now the typical situation is that there is too much water that penetrates into the wrong places”, comments the fire marshal on duty Vesa Paatelma.

The bus swam to the stop in Kurvi last Tuesday.

Urban flood is already a “typical situation” in the capital region and rainwater fills basements and business premises and collects in underpass tunnels or street corners as ponds.

The city of Helsinki has one feature typical of cities that makes flood control difficult: concrete and stone. Water does not soak into the built urban environment, and sewers do not draw endless amounts of water.

However, measures have already been taken so that water will not be a problem every winter in the future.

The situation is not exceptional, but the same situation is in many other cities.

The Danes faced an extreme urban flood in 2011 when 150 milliliters of water rained in two hours, which is the same amount as in Helsinki often in three months.

The city went berserk. Copenhagen's largest hospital, Rigshospitalet, had to evacuate its emergency room elsewhere when the premises were filled with mud and water.

The city spent one billion euros on flood damage repairs. In addition, it was necessary to find out how something similar could be avoided.

“Copenhagen's main method was to systematically go through impermeable asphalt and stone surfaces and transform them into water-permeable ones,” says Helsinki's urban environment branch manager Ville Lehmuskoski.

The management of the industry visited the solutions in Copenhagen in September. Now Helsinki also plans to do digital modeling of catchment areas and their water permeability and retention capacity.

In the old one in a stone city, it is difficult to absorb more rainwater than it is now.

Tearing up the asphalt doesn't really help if there is rock under it, as in Ullanlinna, Punavuori and Kruununhaa. Or dense clay like around Töölönlahti. Water cannot pass through them properly.

“Despite this, adding street greenery is also a fairly good measure to prevent flooding in the inner city,” says Lehmuskoski.

Mika Taberman (left), Hannu Heiskanen and Pekka Laitinen, who are campaigning at the presidential election booths, try to divert water away from Narinkkator on Tuesday, January 23.

Heavy rain flooded the city center in 2011.

in Copenhagen retention basins have been made for the water, for example in such a way that the playing fields have been built slightly lower than the street level.

“The playing fields there serve as temporary water reservoirs,” describes Lehmuskoski.

In Helsinki, the first cautious steps can be taken soon.

In Malminkartano, Kannelmäki, Malmi, Mellunkylä and Meri-Rastila, it would be best to try Copenhagen's arts already this year. They are urban development areas, which Helsinki is already busy with anyway.

These areas would get more urban greenery, which the people of Helsinki are hoping for anyway. At the same time, risks related to climate change would be managed.

Snow and slush were cleared from the corner of Aleksis Kive katu and Sturenkatu on Tuesday, when the streets had already filled with water.

Helsinki a special problem is the old mixed sewerage network in the inner city, which is not able to convey enough water forward in heavy rain. Frozen drain covers are a problem in winter.

In mixed sewers, wastewater and rainwater run in the same pipe towards the Viikinmäki water treatment plant.

The city and the Helsinki region's environmental services (HSY) have planned for a long time the separation of waste and rainwater drains. Then a single deafening rain would not cause the sewers to flood the basements.

In the report on the subject by Helsinki and HSY, it is considered that segregation should continue, but it would be good to treat rainwater and meltwater before they end up in the sea, says HSY's group manager Doris Kalve.

In Helsinki, it has previously been prepared for the fact that only some of the mixed sewers will be separated.

Another option could be separate retention basins, which have even been mined underground in the world. However, there are many other wishes for the free rock space.

Contracts have been done. For example, in Vallila, around Teollisuuskatu and Aleksis Kive katu, a tunnel has been built since autumn, through which stormwater can in the future be directed from the area directly to the waterway instead of the wastewater treatment plant.

Abundant rainwater and snowmelt water in winter are so cold that it is difficult for the wastewater treatment plant to clean them effectively.

In the past, the idea was that rainwater would be tried to lead to the Gulf of Suomenlahti more widely than is currently the case. Then nutrients, garbage and other harmful substances would also end up in the sea along with the rainwater.

The Vantaan River has flooded Oulunkylä's plantation garden several times. Photo from 2013.

Others too there are ways, and Helsinki has not yet used all of them, says the manager of urban space and landscape planning Jussi Luomanen.

“Vegetation is of great importance. Even the grass surface retains water quite well, but bushes, perennials and grasses are even more effective.”

In winter floods, absorption cannot occur if the ground is frozen.

The city instructs property owners to manage rainwater and stormwater on their property in connection with renovations. According to the new building regulations, new builders should take this into account from the beginning.

Water-permeable surface materials must be used when building yard soil. Yards should also reduce the impermeable surface area and increase vegetation.