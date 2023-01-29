Rainwater froze over the summit of Jebel Jais yesterday morning, after the temperature approached zero and reached 1.9 degrees Celsius, according to the National Center of Meteorology. .
The recent rains that fell on agricultural and wild areas in Ras Al Khaimah led to the growth of green grasses that covered large areas of farms and wild areas and covered them with a beautiful green suit, and encouraged residents to spend their time among the green grasses to take pictures and videos, and also encouraged nature enthusiasts and rain chasers to monitor Green areas in the Northern Emirates and dissemination through social media.
